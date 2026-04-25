Joke of the Day for April 25, 2026: A silly kitty for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a silly kitty for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Why do cats like to eat fur balls?
They love a good gag!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Cédric VT