Joke of the Day for April 26, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly

Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Sunday Funday! Here's one to help you read the room... with laughs.

What vegetables do librarians like the most?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

