Joke of the Day for April 27, 2026: Glued to the giggles!

Today's Joke of the Day is here to kick your week off with a smile! Here's one to have you glued to the giggles.

She kept getting stuck on the first chapter.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

