Joke of the Day for April 27, 2026: Glued to the giggles!
Today's Joke of the Day is here to kick your week off with a smile! Here's one to have you glued to the giggles.
Joke of the Day
Why couldn't the author write a book about glue?
She kept getting stuck on the first chapter.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Scott Sanker