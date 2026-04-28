Joke of the Day for April 28, 2026: Baking up the laughs
Today's Joke of the Day is baking up some laughs! Here's one to whip up some funny.
Joke of the Day
Why is it tough making money as a baker?
You can never make enough dough.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Nadya Spetnitskaya