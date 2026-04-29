Joke of the Day for April 29, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny
Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world! Here's one to have you flying high with funny.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the claustrophobic astronaut?
He wanted a bit more space.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Vinay Tryambake