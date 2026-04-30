Joke of the Day for April 30, 2026: A cheesy funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a cheesy funny! Here's one to end your month with some laughs.

What did the cheese say to himself in the mirror?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

