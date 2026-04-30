Joke of the Day for April 30, 2026: A cheesy funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a cheesy funny! Here's one to end your month with some laughs.

Joke of the Day

What did the cheese say to himself in the mirror?

"Halloumi!"

Joke of the Day for April 30, 2026: A cheesy funny
Joke of the Day for April 30, 2026: A cheesy funny  © Unsplash/Emma Miller

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Emma Miller

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