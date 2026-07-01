Joke of the Day for July 1, 2026: A very corny funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a corny one! Here's a stalk full of silly to make you smile.

What did the corn say when it got a compliment?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

