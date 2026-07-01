Joke of the Day for July 1, 2026: A very corny funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a corny one! Here's a stalk full of silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What did the corn say when it got a compliment?

"Aw, shucks!"

Joke of the Day for July 1, 2026: A very corny funny
Joke of the Day for July 1, 2026: A very corny funny  © Unsplash/Peyton Clough

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Peyton Clough

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