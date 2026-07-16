Joke of the Day for July 16, 2026: A colorful funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a colorful funny! Here's a silly one to make you smile today.

Joke of the Day

How do they answer the phone at the paint shop?

"Yellow!"

Joke of the Day for July 16, 2026: A colorful funny
Joke of the Day for July 16, 2026: A colorful funny  © Unsplash/Rafael Cisneros Méndez

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Rafael Cisneros Méndez

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