Joke of the Day for July 16, 2026: A colorful funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a colorful funny! Here's a silly one to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
How do they answer the phone at the paint shop?
"Yellow!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Rafael Cisneros Méndez