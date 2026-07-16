Joke of the Day for July 16, 2026: A colorful funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a colorful funny! Here's a silly one to make you smile today.

How do they answer the phone at the paint shop?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

