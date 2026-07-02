Joke of the Day for July 2, 2026: A sea-ring silly
Ahoy! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a sea-ring silly. Here's a yummy funny to fill your belly with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What food do sea monsters eat?
Fish and ships.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Red Zeppelin