Joke of the Day for July 20, 2026: A formula for funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a formula for funny! Here's a cheeky mathematical silly to kick your week off with a smile.

Sometimes you look at your X and wonder Y?

Why are relationships are a lot like algebra?

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