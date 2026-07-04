Joke of the Day for July 4, 2026: A funny for the 4th of July!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate the 4th of July! Here's a bit of funny to help you laugh the holiday away.
Joke of the Day
What’s a firework's favorite snack?
Pop-corn.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Crystal Tubens