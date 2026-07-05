Joke of the Day for July 5, 2026: A long-necked laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a long-necked laugh! Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Why is it so hard for giraffes to say they're sorry?
Because it takes them a long time to swallow their pride.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Frida Lannerström