Joke of the Day for July 6, 2026: Sucking up some silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick start your week with a laugh! Here's one sucking up some silly to make you smile.

Why shouldn't you tell a vacuum cleaner your secrets?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

