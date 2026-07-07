Joke of the Day for July 7, 2026: A mouthful of funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a mouthful of funny! Here's one to pump you up with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Why do hamburgers go to the gym?

To get better buns.

Joke of the Day for July 7, 2026: A mouthful of funny
Joke of the Day for July 7, 2026: A mouthful of funny  © Unsplash/LikeMeat

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