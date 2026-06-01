Joke of the Day for June 1, 2026: A smelly silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a smelly silly. Here's one to kick your week off with a little laugh!
Joke of the Day
What happens when a comedian farts?
It smells funny.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Simon Hurry