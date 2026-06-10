Joke of the Day for June 10, 2026: A saucy silly.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a yummy funny. Here's a saucy silly to have you dancing into some laughs.

Where did the ground beef go dancing?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

