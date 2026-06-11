Joke of the Day for June 11, 2026: A dad joke - literally
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a dad joke... literally! Here's a silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a fake dad?
A faux pas.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ante Hamersmit