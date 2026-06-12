Joke of the Day for June 12, 2026: A tall dose of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a tall dose of funny. Here's some animal antics to make you smile today.

What did the tall zoo animal say when his buddy was bothering him?

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