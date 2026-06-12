Joke of the Day for June 12, 2026: A tall dose of funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a tall dose of funny. Here's some animal antics to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What did the tall zoo animal say when his buddy was bothering him?
"You’re giraffing me crazy!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremiah Del Mar