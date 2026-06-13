Joke of the Day for June 13, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived right on time for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
How can you tell when a cat is upset?
They break out in hiss-terics.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Manki Kim