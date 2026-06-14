Joke of the Day for June 14, 2026: A lumberjack laugh!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a lumberjack laugh! Here's one chop some silly this Sunday Funday.

How do lumberjacks know how many trees they've cut down?

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