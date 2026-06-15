Joke of the Day for June 15, 2026: A croc of funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a croc to laugh your socks off! Here's one to make you smile this Monday.
Joke of the Day
What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?
You’ll see one later, and one in a while.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Lisa Yount