Joke of the Day for June 15, 2026: A croc of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a croc to laugh your socks off! Here's one to make you smile this Monday.

You’ll see one later, and one in a while.

What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

