Joke of the Day for June 16, 2026: A foodie funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a foodie funny. Here's a yummy dose of silly to fill you with a belly laugh!
Joke of the Day
What's the difference between spring rolls and summer rolls?
Their season-ing.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Budi Puspa Wijaya