Joke of the Day for June 17, 2026: Full steam ahead with funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is full steam ahead with funny! Here's one that's saying, "All aboard" to the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why can trains always swallow their food?
They choo-choo!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael Denning