Joke of the Day for June 18, 2026: A fruity funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny! Here's a sweet silly to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

What did the fruit say when it held up the bank?


"This is a straw-bbery!"

Joke of the Day for June 18, 2026: A fruity funny
Joke of the Day for June 18, 2026: A fruity funny  © Unsplash/Natasha Skov

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Natasha Skov

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