Joke of the Day for June 18, 2026: A fruity funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny! Here's a sweet silly to make you laugh.

What did the fruit say when it held up the bank?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

