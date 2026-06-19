Joke of the Day for June 19, 2026: A nutty funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a nutty funny! Here's a salty silly to make you chuckle.

What did the nuts say to each other in a game of tag?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

