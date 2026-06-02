Joke of the Day for June 2, 2026: A saucy silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a saucy silly. Here's one to help you squirt out some laughs today.

Joke of the Day

What's it called when french fries hang out after not seeing each other?


A ketchup.

Joke of the Day for June 2, 2026: A saucy silly
Joke of the Day for June 2, 2026: A saucy silly  © Unsplash/Fernando Andrade

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Fernando Andrade

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