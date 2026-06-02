Joke of the Day for June 2, 2026: A saucy silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a saucy silly. Here's one to help you squirt out some laughs today.

What's it called when french fries hang out after not seeing each other?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

