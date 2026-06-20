Joke of the Day for June 20, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly! Here's one to help you enjoy your Caturday right meow.

How did the mama cat know she was pregnant?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

