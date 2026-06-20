Joke of the Day for June 20, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly! Here's one to help you enjoy your Caturday right meow.
Joke of the Day
How did the mama cat know she was pregnant?
Her test was pawsitive.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Prasad Panchakshari