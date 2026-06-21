Joke of the Day for June 21, 2026: A comfy funny for Sunday Funday

Today's Joke of the Day is a comfy funny! Here's one to start your Sunday Funday off with a smile.

What do good sleepers have in common?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

