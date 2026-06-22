Joke of the Day for June 22, 2026: A buzzing funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is a buzzy funny! Here's one to start your week off with a smile.
Joke of the Day
What’s a bee's favorite musical?
Stinging in the Rain.
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