Joke of the Day for June 23, 2026: Some animal antics!

Today's Joke of the Day is filled with some animal antics! Here's a funny that's lending some laughs.

What do you call lending money to a bison?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

