Joke of the Day for June 23, 2026: Some animal antics!
Today's Joke of the Day is filled with some animal antics! Here's a funny that's lending some laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call lending money to a bison?
A buff-a-loan.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/ZACHARY PEARSON