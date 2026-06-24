Joke of the Day for June 24, 2026: A hungry dog funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is filled with a hungry puppy waiting for a treat! Here's a doggone funny to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What did the waiter say to the dog when he brought out her food?
"Bone appetit!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart