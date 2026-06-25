Joke of the Day for June 25, 2026: Some canned laughs!
Today's Joke of the Day is bringing you some canned laughter! Here's one to help you crush some funny today.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the man who crushed cans like his job?
It was soda pressing.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Wolfgang Rottmann