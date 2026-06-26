Joke of the Day for June 26, 2026: A World Cup pup!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate the World Cup! Here's a doggone silly to help you score a smile.

What do you call a dog in charge of a puppy soccer match?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

