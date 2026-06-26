Joke of the Day for June 26, 2026: A World Cup pup!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate the World Cup! Here's a doggone silly to help you score a smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a dog in charge of a puppy soccer match?
The rufferee.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Konrad Hofmann