Joke of the Day for June 27, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived, right on time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What's a cat's favorite dessert?
Chocolate mouse.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Anastasiia Rozumna