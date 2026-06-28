Joke of the Day for June 28, 2026: A light laugh!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a light laugh! Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Why did the lightbeam take a day off?
It needed some time to reflect.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonny Gios