Joke of the Day for June 28, 2026: A light laugh!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a light laugh! Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Why did the lightbeam take a day off?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

