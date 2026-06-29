Joke of the Day for June 29, 2026: Kick off your week with a smile!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with some kicks, to kick off your week with a smile! Here's a silly to tie you up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What did the sneaker say to the shoelace when it couldn't be tied?
"Just bow-lieve in yourself!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Kadarius Seegars