Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with some kicks, to kick off your week with a smile! Here's a silly to tie you up with laughs.



Joke of the Day

What did the sneaker say to the shoelace when it couldn't be tied? "Just bow-lieve in yourself!"

Joke of the Day for June 29, 2026: Kick off your week with a smile! © Unsplash/Kadarius Seegars

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