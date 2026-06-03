Joke of the Day for June 3, 2026: A letter laugh

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a letter laugh. Here's one to make you smile wide.

What happened to the man who only knew 25 letters of the alphabet?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

