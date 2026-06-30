Joke of the Day for June 30, 2026: A puppy funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a canine funny! Here's a puppy silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What should you do when your puppy isn't feeling well?
Take them to the dog-tor.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart