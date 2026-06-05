Joke of the Day for June 5, 2026: A Friday funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with Funny for Friday. Here's one to help you laugh into the weekend ahead.

What do condiments like to do over the weekend?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

