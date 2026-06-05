Joke of the Day for June 5, 2026: A Friday funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with Funny for Friday. Here's one to help you laugh into the weekend ahead.
Joke of the Day
What do condiments like to do over the weekend?
Ketchup on their sleep.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Madison Oren