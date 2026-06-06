Joke of the Day for June 6, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived a kitty silly for Caturday. Here's a feline funny to help you smile today.

What did the man say who didn't like cats?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

