Joke of the Day for June 7, 2026: A Sunday funday laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a laugh to kick off your Sunday Funday. Here's one that's playing up the funny.
Joke of the Day
What did the musical instrument say when it was super busy?
"Accordian to me, I'm being pulled in too many directions!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Mohsen Taheri