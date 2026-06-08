Joke of the Day for June 8, 2026: Kick off your week with a smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a laugh. Here's one for a happy Monday ahead.
Joke of the Day
Why did the comedian go to the playground to tell a joke on Monday morning?
To slide into the week with a smile!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Power Lai