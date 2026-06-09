Joke of the Day for June 9, 2026: Stop and smell the silly!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a nice smelling silly! Here's one to make you smile today.

What did the herbs say when they saw each other again?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

