Joke of the Day for May 1, 2026: A Fri-yay farmyard funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a farmyard funny! Here's one to make you laugh this Fri-yay.
Joke of the Day
How do chickens stay in shape?
They do lots of eggs-ercise.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/jiangxulei1990