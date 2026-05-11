Joke of the Day for May 11, 2026: A knock-knock rowing along with funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is a knock-knock rowing along with funny. Here's one to help you glide into the week with a laugh.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Canoe. Canoe who? Canoe come out now?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

