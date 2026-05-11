Joke of the Day for May 11, 2026: A knock-knock rowing along with funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a knock-knock rowing along with funny. Here's one to help you glide into the week with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Canoe.
Canoe who?
Canoe come out now?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks