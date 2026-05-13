Joke of the Day for May 13, 2026: A cup of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is piping hot cup of funny. Here's one to help you laugh the day away!

What did green tea say to the coffee?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

