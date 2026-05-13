Joke of the Day for May 13, 2026: A cup of funny!

By Steffi Feldman

Today's Joke of the Day is piping hot cup of funny. Here's one to help you laugh the day away!

Joke of the Day

What did green tea say to the coffee?

Not matcha!

Joke of the Day for May 13, 2026: A cup of funny!
Joke of the Day for May 13, 2026: A cup of funny!  © Unsplash/Jason Leung

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jason Leung

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