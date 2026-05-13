Joke of the Day for May 13, 2026: A cup of funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is piping hot cup of funny. Here's one to help you laugh the day away!
Joke of the Day
What did green tea say to the coffee?
Not matcha!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jason Leung