Joke of the Day for May 14, 2026: Quench your thirst with laughs!

Today's Joke of the Day is watering you with laughs! Here's one to make you smile today.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Water. Water who? Water you doing today?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

