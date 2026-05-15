Joke of the Day for May 15, 2026: A Fri-YAY funny

Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate your Friday with a laugh! Here's one to make you smile as you head into the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Etch.

Etch who?

Bless you!

Joke of the Day for May 15, 2026: A Fri-YAY funny
Joke of the Day for May 15, 2026: A Fri-YAY funny  © Unsplash/Diana Polekhina

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Diana Polekhina

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