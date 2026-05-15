Joke of the Day for May 15, 2026: A Fri-YAY funny
Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate your Friday with a laugh! Here's one to make you smile as you head into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Etch.
Etch who?
Bless you!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Diana Polekhina