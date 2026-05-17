Joke of the Day for May 17, 2026: A Sunday Funday knock knock joke
Today's Joke of the Day is a minty funny! Here's one for Sunday Funday to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Mint.
Mint who?
Mint to tell ya I was coming by.
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