Joke of the Day for May 17, 2026: A Sunday Funday knock knock joke

Today's Joke of the Day is a minty funny! Here's one for Sunday Funday to make you smile.

Mint to tell ya I was coming by.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

