Joke of the Day for May 18, 2026: A very Monday funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's perfect for Monday! Here's one to make sure your laughs are punctual and punchy.

Why did the woman go to sleep in her herb garden? So she would wake up on thyme.

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