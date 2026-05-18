Joke of the Day for May 18, 2026: A very Monday funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's perfect for Monday! Here's one to make sure your laughs are punctual and punchy.
Joke of the Day
Why did the woman go to sleep in her herb garden?
So she would wake up on thyme.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jacqueline Munguía